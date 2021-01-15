Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of RBC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.36. 246,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,158. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 201.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

