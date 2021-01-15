Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 110.8% in December

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,922. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X E-commerce ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $451,000.

