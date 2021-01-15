Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $179.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.07.

MSI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 567,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,052. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

