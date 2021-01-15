Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Grows By 61.0%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.2 days.

Regis Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.