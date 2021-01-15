Federico Grossi Sells 4,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $18,654.00.

APLS stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,494. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.