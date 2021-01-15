Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $416.05 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241,090 shares during the period. Yandex makes up 12.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.84% of Yandex worth $416,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 81.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,333,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Yandex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of YNDX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,985. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

