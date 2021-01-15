BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 435,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $35,044.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,143 shares of company stock worth $6,791,563. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after acquiring an additional 561,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 264,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $3,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

