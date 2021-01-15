Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $15,305,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Eaton by 31.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 481,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

