Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.47. 297,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

