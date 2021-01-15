Signature Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $169.19. 3,245,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,350. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

