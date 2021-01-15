Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) rose 18.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 3,303,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 815,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

