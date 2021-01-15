NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. 465,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 246,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextDecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.