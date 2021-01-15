Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) traded up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.08. 2,245,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 679,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $283,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.