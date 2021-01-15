Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $49,029.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $239,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 27.7% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.