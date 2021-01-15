Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.23 on Friday, hitting $503.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.13. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

