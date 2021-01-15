Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $201,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $258,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.60. 2,218,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.89. The company has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

