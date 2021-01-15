Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after acquiring an additional 129,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $66.76. 358,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

