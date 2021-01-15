Strategic Wealth Designers Buys Shares of 17,811 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 452,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

