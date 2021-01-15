$1.29 EPS Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338,537. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

