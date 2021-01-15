Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sprott by 12.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SII remained flat at $$29.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.13 million and a P/E ratio of 65.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80. Sprott has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

