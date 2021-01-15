Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $65,424.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $35.96 or 0.00098556 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 91,265 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

