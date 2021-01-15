UChain Achieves Market Cap of $17,946.06 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $17,946.06 and $4,244.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.04031166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

