SnowGem Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000914 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 131.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

