Sociall (SCL) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $314,670.02 and approximately $145.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.04031166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.