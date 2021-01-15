A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $82.85. 233,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.