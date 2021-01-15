Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.45 on Friday, reaching $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

