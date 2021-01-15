iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Increased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 8.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $210.75. 41,010,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,070,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

