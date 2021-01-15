Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $21.40 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.17. 438,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,319. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.