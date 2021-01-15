Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

EVRI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 1,791,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Equities analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,777.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Everi by 11.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

