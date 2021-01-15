Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DB. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 2,626,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,132. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

