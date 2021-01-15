Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.22.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

