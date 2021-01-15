CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CI Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 17,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

