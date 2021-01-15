Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price raised by Cowen from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.90.

Match Group stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,703. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.36, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

