eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 343,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,554. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 96,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

