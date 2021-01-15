VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.79.
VER traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,197. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.19%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
