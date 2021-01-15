Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

CGNX stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 939,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cognex by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after buying an additional 142,113 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cognex by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

