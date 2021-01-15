Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 87,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

