AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $1,248.33. The company had a trading volume of 257,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,023. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

