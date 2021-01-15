Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $43 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

