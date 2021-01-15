ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WISH. Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.