Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

