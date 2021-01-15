IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.06 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

