Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) (LON:RGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $78.52

Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) (LON:RGL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and traded as low as $77.30. Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 327,251 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £334.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

