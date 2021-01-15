Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$1.66 EPS

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.32) and the highest is ($0.92). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 738.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($12.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.97) to ($10.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

