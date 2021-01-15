Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $771.00

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 771 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.69), with a volume of 7621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 672 ($8.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £793.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 659.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 564.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L)’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

