Short Interest in Simtrol, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRL) Declines By 33.3%

Simtrol, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMRL opened at $0.02 on Friday. Simtrol has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Simtrol Company Profile

Simtrol, Inc develops enterprise-class software solutions that manage the extended network of connected devices. It provides device management platform solutions; and industry solutions, such as digital signage, 21st century classroom, video visitation, pre-trial process management, and emergency response solutions.

