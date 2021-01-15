Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $87.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75.

