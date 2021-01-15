Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 176 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

BA opened at $209.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

