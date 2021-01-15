Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million.

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PJT Partners by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

