Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

